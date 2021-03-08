After a turbulent year contending with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th District now looks to the future as Gov. Tate Reeves appointed former District Attorney Matt Sullivan as circuit judge and Assistant District Attorney Chris Hennis as his replacement Friday in Raleigh.
It was an overcast day as an impressive crowd gathered on the Smith County courthouse steps. Supreme Court Justice Michael Randolph gave Sullivan and Hennis their oaths after introductions from Gov. Tate Reeves.
Sullivan, accompanied by his son R.J. and wife Kayla, took the oath and was robed by his father, Robert Sullivan Sr.
“Our law enforcement has lost a friend to an unspeakable atrocity, and our judiciary has lost beloved family members,” Sullivan said of the death of Judge Eddie Bowen and others. Bowen died due to COVID complications. “I knew them. I miss them. But you all being here today is a sign of a commitment (to move forward). It’s a turning of the page, a new chapter for our district.”
Sullivan said his departure from the DA’s office is bittersweet, but Hennis will make an excellent new leader, he added.
“I’m going to miss the district attorney’s office,” Sullivan said. “I told Chris Hennis that my predecessors of circuit court judge, the last two, Robert Evans and Eddie H. Bowen, were district attorneys. … They had an extremely difficult time letting go of the district attorney’s office. It’s going to be difficult for me to do the same, but you have a very capable man in Chris Hennis.”
Hennis served as a state trooper before getting his law degree and he served in Operation Desert Storm. He was shot while on duty as a cop. He’s fit for the role, having been in both executive and judiciary roles, Sullivan said.
“Let’s get behind him and give him a chance to see what he can do,” Sullivan said.
“It is critical that we appoint quality judges to our Mississippi courts,” Reeves said of Sullivan during introductions. “People who have a firm grasp on the duty to protect the people we serve. Today I’m particularly pleased to be standing here at the courthouse to celebrate the swearing in of someone I know will be a strong-minded and hardworking judge serving the court.”
Reeves also praised Hennis for his job in the DA’s office.
“While we are gaining a great judge, we are losing a great district attorney,” he said. “Chris Hennis has been assistant DA for the 13th Judicial District, and I know he is up to the task. When we met not long ago, he told me how much he loved this job, how much he loved being a prosecutor, how much he loved being able to protect the people of this great community.
“Both are men of great character, both are men of great integrity and both men are committed to protecting the rule of law in this state.”
Hennis thanked his wife Lisa, for whom he said he wouldn’t be here if not for her support in their 25 years of marriage. He said that on the job, he’ll conduct himself impartially.
“The job of a prosecutor is not to get convictions but to be a minister of justice operating under special rules most attorneys aren’t bound by,” he said “A prosecutor has the duty to protect the rights of not only victims but also those of people who commit crimes. Seeking justice could mean giving the death penalty, or it could mean dismissing a case for the wrongfully accused.
“I promise everyone here today that as your district attorney, I will seek justice in every case.”
Sullivan and Hennis will preside over cases in Jasper, Smith, Simpson and Covington counties.
