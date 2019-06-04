The Ward 1 mentoring program Brighter Tomorrows will launch its “Summer of Service” program on Friday. Young people show up to work on a project and are then rewarded with a kayaking or fishing trip.
There will be funding and participation to complete eight weeks of projects, including the building of a wheelchair ramp for a disabled Ward 1 resident, said Ward 1 Councilman Pastor Jason Capers.
All ages are welcome to participate and pre-registration is not necessary. The group will meet every Friday throughout the summer behind Laurel Middle School. Children 12 and younger must have a parent or guardian with him or her.
Capers has permission forms for young people. Also, anyone who wants to contribute to help the mentoring program can contact him at jcapers@laurelms.com or at 601-323-2762.
— From staff reports
