Money cannot be used for road repairs
•
It’s the one activity at the Sportsplex in which the “team” that puts up the lowest number wins.
Larry J. Sumrall Contractors, Inc. of Laurel had the lowest of five bids, for $3,828,338, to get the contract to handle construction of Phase I of an expansion project at the Sportsplex, it was announced at the Laurel City Council meeting on Tuesday. The project includes the addition of four youth softball fields, an access road and additional parking, among other things.
“We had some very competitive bids,” council President Tony Thaxton said.
Less than $4,000 separated Sumrall from another local company, Chris Albritton Construction, which bid $3,832,094. Walters Construction of Laurel bid just over $4 million, Codaray Construction of Hattiesburg bid just under $4 million and a Clay County company called Site Masters Construction bid $5.3 million.
Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer thanked Mayor Johnny Magee and the Council for helping the vision he’s had for the Sportsplex for 16 years come true.
“This will be something that the city can be proud of,” Ulmer said. “This will help the quality of life here for youth and adults, and it will bring a lot of people to the city.”
Laurel is known as a “recreation city,” and that’s something to be proud of, Thaxton said, expressing his appreciation to Ulmer for his efforts.
Councilman George Carmichael said that the field at Oak Park is part of the original Sportsplex, and it still hosts teams from “all over the state,” so the “urban city limits” does benefit from the facility that’s on the outskirts of town off Highway 84 West.
Magee also tried to head off anticipated criticism, pointing out that the money being used to expand the Sportsplex can’t be used for paving streets.
“It’s being paid for from tourism and recreation funds that can’t be used for anything else,” he said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Tony Wheat said that the sales tax rebates in the city could be more than a quarter-million dollars over projections and tourism tax collections will be about $70,000 above what was budgeted, despite the obstacles that have been created by COVID-19 since mid-March.
The city will receive FEMA funds to replace the Iris Drive bridge that was washed out by torrential rain in December 2018. The total cost of the project will be $351,114, but the city and state will be responsible for only $43,889.25 each — FEMA will pay $263,335.50 (75 percent).
Bids are expected to be in by the end of the month and it “should be a quick project,” Councilman Jason Capers said, adding that he appreciates the mayor’s efforts on getting the project done.
In other business, the council — with Councilman Stacy Comegys participating by phone because he’s been quarantined — unanimously agreed to:
• A change in the ongoing 2020 Overlay Project, removing Kimberly Drive, Katherine Street and Kellie Place from the list of streets to be paved because of the need for utility work. Instead, 15th Street will be paved from Old Bay Springs Road to 1st Avenue, and the amount owed to contractor Walters Construction will be reduced by $17,858.01;
• Accept the lowest of four bids — $1,009,808.08 from Gulf Coast Underground, LLC — for Phase II of a rehabilitation project for the ground storage tanks at Water Plants No. 2 and No. 3. The city received a matching grant to help cover the cost;
• Tax exemptions for Southern Tire Mart and Deepwell Energy Service;
• Hire Holt & Associates to conduct the audit for the city’s fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
The council set a public hearing for Sept. 22 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to public health and safety:
• 1318 West Dr., William R. and Marilyn D. Grissom;
• 1542 Queensburg Ave., Gary L. Moore
• 1640 Airport Dr., Carol P. Beckman;
• 2108 Palmer Ave., Walter R. Barker;
• 910 South Magnolia St., Kris K. Gillis and Allen D. Clark;
• 723 Garden Dr., Oak Field LLC;
• 2721 Woodland Dr., Debra Woodfork
The council set a public hearing for Sept. 8 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to public health and safety:
• 927 Oxford Dr., James Welch;
• 4104 University Dr., Dorothy Martz;
• 2702 North 6th Ave., A Home For You Too LLC;
• 130 West 16th St., 401(K) RMF Funding LLC;
• 315 West 17th St., Hannah Beiderwell;
• 822 East 18th St., Michael McClendon;
• 317 West 17th St., Ronald Poole
The council agreed to clean the following properties that have been deemed a menace by the Inspection Department and bill the property owners:
• 215 Dutton Ave., Cedric Lee and Richard Coleman Jr.;
• 1728 General Pershing, Lucious Newell c/o Colette White;
• 911 South 14th Ave., Sharon Annette Smith;
• 736 West 29th St., Patricia Finnegan;
• 2017 North 5th Ave., Latrice Myers Daniels;
• 1526 North 1st Ave., Detlef Redzepovic;
• 1811 North 1st Ave., Charles E. Larkin;
• 1830 North 1st Ave., Terrence Anderson;
• 1911 North 1st Ave., Bernard W. Magee;
• 1025 North 1st Ave., Gery Marcombe;
• 153 Chestnut St., Brenda Marcombe;
• 614 North 13th Ave., Parker McCurley;
• 230 North 14th Ave., William A. Beckham Estate c/o Carol P. Beckham;
• 308 East Oak St., Frank Corriere Estate;
• 313 North Pine St., Aldiri Ebrahim;
• 460 East Oak St., Brenda Marcombe
The council approved nine lot-cleaning assessments ranging from $120-$210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.