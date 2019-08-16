A candidate for sheriff who received almost 1,300 votes in the Republican primary is asking his supporters to return to the polls to cast their ballots for Macon Davis in the Aug. 27 runoff.
“We need another sheriff,” Paul Sumrall said from the steps of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. “We need a full-time sheriff, not one that’s running six businesses.”
Davis, with his wife Shelly by his side, shook hands with Sumrall and thanked him for his support.
“I want to appeal to everyone to come out and vote,” Davis said. “The people spoke overwhelmingly that they’re ready for change.”
Davis was 235 votes short of winning the Republican nomination outright. He got 6,836 votes (48.33 percent) to three-term incumbent Alex Hodge’s 5,838 (41.28 percent). Sumrall, a retired businessman who is 72 and has no law enforcement experience, received 1,275 votes (9 percent) and there were 194 write-ins. In all, 58 percent of GOP voters cast their ballots for the challengers.
“Everywhere I go, the people are being really positive,” said Davis, a 24-year law enforcement veteran. “Folks are energized about getting a change. The biggest thing I’m hearing is, people want a full-time, working sheriff. They’re tired of hearing about the budget and more, more, more. They want to see a department that’s getting things done. I want to make it a place that people can be proud of again.”
Another issue that people on the campaign trail have brought up to him is Hodge’s raid on Lyon Ranch Road.
“That is in the forefront of a lot of people’s minds,” Davis said, "and I believe it was handled wrong.”
Hodge’s department led the seizure of 89 cats and dogs from the property of Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne, but the Sennes’ five household pets were also taken despite a video and written agreement that they wouldn’t “be touched.” Their seizure has been deemed “unconstitutional” by Judge Dal Williamson. The Sennes’ attorney J. Ronald Parrish has called it a “publicity stunt.”
Hodge has also taken criticism about that case because the Sennes were strip-searched and paraded in front of TV cameras for the misdemeanor charge. Col. Senne, who now suffers from myriad physical and mental ailments, is a Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured in that war.
Hodge’s request for an $8.6 million budget “is very concerning” to voters Davis has talked to, he said. That’s a $3 million increase over the current budget, and there’s no way to get that amount without raising taxes, the county’s chief financial officer has said. Davis said he can run the department on the current budget. The JCSD operated on $2.8 million a year — half the amount of the current budget — when he was working there, he said.
“The situation with the indictments” is also a topic of concern for people Davis has visited with, he said. At least 21 accused felons have had their cases dismissed this year because Hodge’s department failed to serve their indictments in a timely manner, violating their Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
Davis, who has worked for the JCSD, the Laurel Police Department, Soso PD and as a school resource officer at South Jones, said he will work to be a sheriff that “all people will be proud to support.”
“Effective policing is done by relationships — with the citizens and other law enforcement agencies,” he said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running from Day 1.”
The winner of the Republican primary will face Independent Joe Berlin in the General Election in November.
If he were to be elected, Davis said he would “expect the top one or two spots” in the department to change, but others who are in the department would have a chance to keep their jobs.
Asked about negative comments that have been posted on social media by current members of the JCSD, he said, “I won’t be looking at yesterday, I’ll be looking toward the future.”
Davis will be the next sheriff, Sumrall said, “so I want everyone who voted for me to get out and vote for the next sheriff.”
Sumrall said he was disappointed with the turnout — only 18,178 of more than 43,000 registered voters — even though it was higher than the primaries of the last two county elections. And runoffs historically have even lower turnout.
“Those are not good numbers,” he said. “A lot of people say they don’t vote because they don’t want to be picked for jury duty, but we need more good people on juries, too.”
