A “peaceful rally” that was scheduled for Gardiner Park in Laurel on Sunday afternoon was apparently canceled as light, intermittent rain showers moved into the area.
A rally has been scheduled by another local group for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Laurel City Hall. The Do You Know Foundation is organizing a “nonviolent protest for justice and peace reflecting on Black Lives Matter and all lives that have been negatively impacted by police brutality and other injustices to people of color.”
Organizers emphasized that it will be a “peaceful demonstration” and participants are asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines by wearing mask and practicing social distancing by staying at least six feet apart.
