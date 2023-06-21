A woman who served her community as a home-health nurse and Sunday school teacher has been identified as one of the victims of a tornado that devastated the small Jasper County community of Louin, just north of Bay Springs.
George Jean Hayes, 67, was killed after a twister hit her home on County Road 16 on Sunday night, said Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, who was filling in for Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham while he was out of town.
She was a nurse for First Choice Home Care and was a Sunday school teacher at Jerusalem Baptist Church (Obituary below). Her husband reportedly succumbed to injuries he suffered in the tornado, too, but information about him had not been released by press time.
More than two dozen other residents were injured and needed to be transported to SCRMC in Laurel, according to reports.
It was an unusually strong and severe tornado for the time of year, weather officials said, noting that these kinds of tornadoes most often occur in the spring. National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Carpenter said that an unseasonably strong jet stream blew through the area to create conditions for the tornado. The F3 tornado lasted 18 minutes and traveled about seven and a half miles, with a width of almost a mile and estimated peak winds upward of 150 miles per hour.
One mobile home was flipped, nearly a dozen others were destroyed, buildings near the Hol-Mac plant and at Peco Farms had damage, a chicken farm was demolished and several conventional homes had the roofs taken off or damaged extensively.
Relief efforts are ongoing, with the American Red Cross assisting people whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged. There are several ways to assist victims, officials said. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and the Jasper County Emergency Operations Center are accepting water, personal hygiene products, individually wrapped snacks, garbage bags, gloves, cleaning supplies and storage tubs. They are not accepting clothing or cooked food, but the Louin Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations of clothes. Kids’ clothes, baby wipes and diapers are also needed.
A family member of Hayes has taken to Facebook to solicit donations for her hometown. To donate to the family, drop supplies off at 50 Shadowridge Drive in Hattiesburg.
