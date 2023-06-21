A woman who served her community as a home-health nurse and Sunday school teacher has been identified as one of the victims of a tornado that devastated the small Jasper County community of Louin, just north of Bay Springs.

George Jean Hayes, 67, was killed after a twister hit her home on County Road 16 on Sunday night, said Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, who was filling in for Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham while he was out of town.

hayes

Hayes

