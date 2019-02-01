A new exhibit at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum showcases rare artifacts uncovered from the wreckage of a sunken slave ship.
Today (Saturday), Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade — a traveling exhibit of the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum — will open in the FedEx and Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Halls at the two museums and run through Aug. 11.
The museum, at 222 North St. in Jackson, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.twomississippimuseums.com.
