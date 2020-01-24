The Jones County School District Office needs more space, Superintendent Tommy Parker told the Board of Supervisors.
School administrators have been in the same building since 1982, and it was built in 1962 to serve as what was then called the “welfare office,” Parker said.
“We”re basically out of room” despite cutting some staff, he said.
Six portable buildings at the current site are now being used to store student records, and that’s overflowing, as is the parking lot.
Those buildings are surrounded by standing water after it rains, he said, and only one restroom inside the 6,300-square-foot main structure works after a heavy downpour.
“I appeal to you, anything the board can to help us with a new building or a place with more space would be appreciated,” he said. “We just don’t have adequate space.”
The JCSD is the seventh-largest school district in the state, with 9,000 students and 1,250 employees, Parker said.
“It’s a very busy place,” he said. “I don’t even have a place to meet with my principals without displacing students.”
West Jones High, West Jones Elementary and South Jones Elementary are overcrowded and the other schools are at capacity, he said. Jones County Justice Court and the Department of Human Services both have relatively new buildings nearby, Parker noted.
“We’d like to get our name on the list if you can help us with an appropriate facility to serve our students and people in,” he said.
The school district has noted property in Myrick, Calhoun, Powers, Ovett, Moselle, Sharon and Shady Grove in recent years to be used for community centers, voting precincts and volunteer fire departments, Parker said. He said he likes the idea of having the alternative school and the administrative offices in the same location, if that’s possible.
Newly-elected Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said a committee would be formed to look into the matter.
“I know there’s a need,” he said.
Newly-elected Coroner Burl Hall also said that the county is in need of a new morgue and office.
“The office now is very small … there’s no room to talk to a family,” he said of the space off 5th Avenue that’s shared with the Jones County Garbage Service and Veterans’ Affairs offices. The morgue is where the old Wellness Center and EMServ Ambulance were. He also asked for an SUV, if any of the other departments have one that’s not being used.
“It just makes common sense to have the morgue and coroner’s office together,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Hall noted that bodies as well as evidence are stored in the morgue.
Burnett said he would form a committee to look into it.
County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Graves asked the board for assistance in fencing two more baseball/softball fields at Merchant Park.
“That place has really, really picked up,” Dykes said.
Graves said that there were three wrecks with cars that were parked along Graves Road last season because the parking lot was full. The cost of the fencing he asked for is $12,827, but he was told he had to get bids first.
New Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said he has come up with a couple of things that will save money for almost every resident in Jones County. See that plan in Tuesday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.