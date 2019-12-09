Chris Stapleton, who has won numerous Grammy and Country Music Association Awards, was a surprise visitor to Laurel for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and the Sertoma Christmas Parade on Saturday morning and the Lauren Rogers Museum gala on Saturday night. Kristi Grimes and daughter Rylee, in photo, met him on the sidewalk on North Magnolia Street during the parade. “They said he was the most down-to-earth person you’d ever want to meet,” said her father, James “Catfish” Grimes of Laurel. “They asked if they could get a picture, and he said, ‘Sure you can!’” That night at the gala, the superstar had his photo made with Joey and Angie Cooley and many others. Stapleton went to the YWCO with Ben and Erin Napier to enjoy pancakes before the parade. Stapleton and his wife Morgane are reportedly close friends of the Napiers. (Photos from Facebook)
