A Jasper County woman came to the Jones County Board of Supervisors and asked about the prospect of opening a medical marijuana processing facility here.
“We’re ready to get started ... We just need a location,” Melanie Sorenson said to the board at its meeting on Monday.
Supervisors have approved cultivation of the crop in the county, but not cultivation nor dispensaries, leaving those opportunities for local municipalities, they said. The problem with that, Sorenson said, is that there’s no location in Laurel that meets her space needs and are far enough away from a school, church or day care to meet state regulations. She has a group of investors ready to go when a suitable location is secured.
“We can’t apply for permits until we get a building,” she said.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson suggested that she talk to town leaders in Sandersville.
“There are a lot of vacant buildings there,” he said.
Town officials took no action when counties and municipalities before the deadline for them to either allow or deny any or all three phases of the budding new industry, which was legalized in the state legislature last year. Taking no action automatically opted in counties and municipalities. Jones County supervisors voted to allow cultivation only.
Sorenson said that her group was looking at a 2,400-square-foot CART Services building in the Calhoun Community off of Highway 84 West, but she needs supervisors to approve processing so they can move forward.
“You’re going to have opposition from people who live out that way,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Sorenson said it was a good opportunity for Jones County because a processing plant would serve the needs of cultivators in the area.
“The nearest processing plant now is in Raymond,” she said.
Eric and Melanie Sorenson are the founders of the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association and opened Leaf River Extraction — a hemp production, processing and CBD extraction company in Prentiss. It was the first of its kind in the state when it opened in June 2021 after “outgrowing its space in Jasper County,” but it has since closed, according to a February 2022 story in the Prentiss Headlight.
Supervisors said they needed to meet with other officials before reaching a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.