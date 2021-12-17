Supervisors are considering hiring a lobbyist to represent Jones County at the state Capitol when the legislative session begins next year.
“It would give us a voice at the Capitol,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “We would have an advocate there for shovel-ready projects to give us more traction. It could be beneficial for the people of Jones County. It’s something we should look into.”
The board was presented with offers by Jimmy Reynolds of Madison for $3,750 per month year ’round or from Jones County native Rebekah Staples for $5,000 per month from December through April, while lawmakers are in or preparing to go into session.
The Mississippi Association of Supervisors has a lobbyist, but it represents all 82 counties, Burnett pointed out.
“We elect people that are supposed to go up there to represent us, but it’s gotten to the point that if you don’t have a lobbyist, you don’t get anything,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Staples is a lobbyist for the Jones County Economic Development Authority, Burnett pointed out, so board members suggested the possibility of supplementing that agency’s fee to get help for the county.
Supervisor Travares Comegys suggested tabling the proposal to talk to EDA officials about it an “see if we can work together.”
The board was expected to make a decision before its next meeting, which is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
In other business, supervisors announced that the county is receiving funds to resurface the roads in the Howard Tech Park. The board credited Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) with getting money for the project, which was going up for bid.
