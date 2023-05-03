The Jones County Board of Supervisors honored the Sertoma Club of Laurel by proclaiming May as Better Hearing and Speech Month in the county, joining a national month of recognition that was established in 1978. From left, board President Johnny Burnett, Sertoma Secretary Steve Thrash, board CAO/attorney Danielle Ashley and Sertoma Historian Wayne Myrick were on hand at Monday’s board meeting at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville for the proclamation reading. The local club raises money throughout the year and spends $10,000 to $20,000 annually on hearing aids for local people who need them, Myrick and Thrash said, and they thanked supervisors for their support. Anyone who is speech- or hearing-impaired and has a need is encouraged to reach out to the Sertoma Club of Laurel, Myrick and Thrash said. “Most people with communicative problems can be helped medically, surgically, through personal hearing devices, technological innovation, or speech and language rehabilitation, but first they must know that such help is available,” the proclamation read, in part. Such help is available through the Sertoma Club of Laurel, and “we recognize and commend them for their work, mission and various service projects, to improve the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss and speech and language impairments.” (Photo by Mark Thornton)
