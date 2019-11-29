The Jones County Board of Supervisors may start dividing the costs of maintaining county roads that get heavy industrial traffic.
Board President Jerome Wyatt asked supervisors to bring a list of roads that fit that criteria for discussion in the first meeting of December, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
“A lot of economic-development roads, like Hawkes Road, shouldn’t be all up to one beat to maintain,” Supervisor Barry Saul said.
Wyatt agreed, saying, “They serve the interests of the entire county.”
A request by Diane Shoemake of Clark Engineering sparked the idea. She said there had been a request that roads in the Howard Tech Park — Tech Boulevard, Howard Drive, Edison Way — be added to the county’s road registry.
“They need overlaying, so it’s strange that it came up now,” Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs said. “They’re going to be asking me to overlay it for them. I have more roads than I can keep up with now.”
That’s when Wyatt suggested that the tech park could be added to “general county maintenance,” he said, instead of being solely up to Beat 4.
In another matter, Beat 2 Supervisor Danny Roy Spradley got permission to clean up “an illegal dump” on Sand Hill Church Road. If state funds are available, the county will be reimbursed to cover that expense, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
A debt-setoff program that the county was expected to enlist this year will have to wait until next year, County Administrator Danielle Ashley said. That’s because the names and Social Security numbers for those who owe the county money would be needed by a Dec. 15 deadline, she said.
“It’s just not practical for this year, but we’ll start it next year,” Ashley said.
The Legislature passed a law this year allowing counties and municipalities to collect money that’s owed through the state Department of Revenue through debtors’ state income tax refunds.
In other business, Trustmark had the low bid of 2.82 percent to finance a pair of $16,310 Nissan Kicks that were purchased for the Jones County Tax Assessor’s Office.
The board also unanimously approved:
• Paying $2,010 for a historical marker at Ellisville State School;
• Supervisor Johnny Burnett’s donation of $1,500 to the Laurel Lions Club to help pay for students’ eye exams;
• Travel for the officials in the coroner’s office and sheriff’s department to receive Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Investigation training;
• Scruggs’ donation of $350 to the Ellisville Merchants Association to help with costs of the Christmas parade.
