When last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting came to an end, it was the final official gathering for three men who had, collectively, served almost 70 years on the board.
Jerome Wyatt served Beat 5 for 30 years, Danny Roy Spradley was Beat 2’s representative for 20 years and Barry Saul was the newcomer of the trio, with 16 years as Beat 3 supervisor. Wyatt and Spradley did not seek another term. Saul was unseated by businessman Phil Dickerson.
“We professionalized this office,” Wyatt said when asked about his legacy. “There’s a different culture now, and we changed the culture.”
Change is what Wyatt and a group of men in his community were looking for when they got together and talked about running for the office in 1983.
“Nobody stepped up,” recalled Wyatt, who had managed Head Start, worked at Delphi and was a community activist at the time. “I was so disappointed in myself for not stepping up, so I decided to put my name in the hat to run.”
He won and went on to win five more terms in the 20th century. He lost the first race of the new millennium to Melvin Mack, and after Mack was elected mayor of Laurel in 2005, Wyatt was elected again and has been there since. He was president of the board in his final term.
Wyatt, 72, admitted that legal troubles played a part in his decision to not seek another term. He was charged with embezzling and/or approving fraudulent payments totaling $2,819.70 associated with a mentoring group he founded to help young men at Laurel Middle School. He has since paid back $6,076.46, which includes interest and investigative costs for the State Auditor’s Office.
“Yes, part of my decision was the legal issue,” Wyatt said. “I didn’t want to create an embarrassment. I don’t want the cloud, but it’s there.”
Rather than risk doing damage to the progress that’s been made by the board, Wyatt decided to step back and let someone else take the reins. Laurel Councilman Travares Comegys won the seat, and Wyatt believes the job is in good hands.
Asked what advice he would have for his successor, Wyatt said, “Have a deep appreciation for the people who work for you in the county. Never underestimate their value. There’s expertise in those jobs.”
Spradley, 65, served on the board for 20 years, but he’s worked for the county for almost twice that long — 38-1/2 years in all. He worked nine years for Bush Construction then went to work for the county under ex-Beat 4 Supervisors Buster Knight and Andy Dial. After 16 years with them as a crew leader and heavy equipment operator, he learned a lot.
“I felt like I could do the job,” Spradley said.
So he started campaigning for the Beat 2 job in 1999, won and has been the only supervisor for the Soso area since the turn of the century.
“The people of Beat 2 have been good to me,” Spradley said. “I enjoyed every minute of it. It’s just time to go.”
Spradley broke his neck for the people in his beat, too — literally. A tree fell on the cab of the pickup he was driving on Ridge Road while going to clear trees that had been downed by a storm in 2001. A large limb missed striking a potentially deadly blow to his head by about an inch, he said.
Spradley recovered and kept working but still has a little trouble turning his neck. He doesn’t have any trouble looking back at his time on the board, though.
“I’m leaving just like I came in — happy and with no regrets,” he said. “I done what was right and I always done my job.”
Former sheriff Larry Dykes was elected as the new Beat 2 Supervisor.
“Take care of the people and your employees,” Spradley said when asked what advice he had for his successor.
Saul, 48, grew up around the Board of Supervisors, where his father Melton served four terms, too.
“I had firsthand knowledge, seeing how Daddy helped people, and I wanted to do that, too,” Saul said.
He ran as an Independent in 1999 and finished “a respectable third” while working for Jones Sales & Service. He got some campaign advice from his father, and ran as a Democrat four years later and won.
“I worked hard every day after work,” he said.
He continued to work hard and won the next three terms, too, which included being part of a mass shift of local officials to the Republican Party in 2012.
During his time in office, 17 bridges were built and “95 percent of the gravel roads were paved,” he said.
But the accomplishment he is proudest of?
“The parks, playgrounds and walking tracks we put in Beat 3,” he said. “I’ve had more mothers thank me for those than anything else.”
He also remembered the words of another woman shortly after he was first elected.
“She said I’d never be able to fill my father’s shoes,” he recalled. “I saw her not long ago and she said, ‘I may have to take that back.’”
In his final days in office, a devastating tornado struck Sandersville and the surrounding area, all in Saul’s beat. He was there in the storm with his crew, working with firefighters to clear roads and driveways of debris in case rescues were needed and later working on recovery plans.
Asked what advice he’d have for Dickerson and all new supervisors, Saul said, “Write everything down. The amount of requests you get, it’s impossible to remember or to do alone.”
All three outgoing supervisors were presented with plaques for their service in a ceremony that followed their final meeting. All of them said they planned to keep working, but they weren’t specific.
“I’m ready to move on to something else exciting,” Saul said with a smile.
