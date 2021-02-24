The Jones County Board of Supervisors denied a request from the Fair Commission board to charge the Department of Health $1,000 per day for the use of its main parking lot to provide vaccinations for COVID-19.
The board of the South Mississippi Fair Commission made several requests of the Department of Health — including charging rent — as a stipulation for signing an extension for the state agency to use the parking lot behind the county-owned Magnolia Center as a site to continue administering the vaccine through July. Supervisors were made aware of the requests and called the meeting on Thursday. They unanimously denied the request to charge a rental fee.
“They’re out of line trying to charge the health department for any type of service that’s giving free vaccines to the community to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our area,” Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said. “That’s not going to happen.”
The Fair Commission board requested rent of $1,000 per day — a 50 percent reduction of its advertised price, it was noted in the letter — for the use of its parking lot through July 3.
The letter from fair commission board attorney Lew Yoder also requested that the health department pay for a road sign to be placed on Ellisville Boulevard to direct people to the proper location and for a security guard to stand post at the main gate to direct patients to the proper location.
The letter also asked that the vaccinations be reduced or eliminated on May 21, when the three county high schools are scheduled to have graduation ceremonies at the Magnolia Center.
Carrie Byrd of the Magnolia Center sent Yoder’s letter to Paul Sheffield of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, and he forwarded the letter to the county’s Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley. The City of Laurel and Jones County have appointees on the Fair Commission.
“Neither the city nor the county supports charging the Department of Health to give out free vaccines,” Ashley said.
