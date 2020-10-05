The Jones County Board of Supervisors is establishing a policy for employees who take county vehicles home, in response to an inquiry from the State Auditor’s Office.
It’s up to the board to decide which employees need to have access to a vehicle based on their duties and responsibilities, board attorney Danielle Ashley said, citing an Attorney General’s opinion. Whether the employee lives in Jones or another county is irrelevant, she said. The primary question based on the AG’s opinion is, “Is it necessary for the employee to have a vehicle all the time” to perform his or her duties, Ashley said.
Law enforcement and other emergency responders are “on call 24/7, so they’re in a totally different category,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Supervisors David Scruggs and Dykes both said their road foremen took vehicles home because they’re on call all the time to deal with road-related emergencies, but they’re the only ones.
Supervisor Travares Comegys said he has a clerk/assistant who drives a county vehicle to her home in Hattiesburg, but she pays a percentage of her salary for the use of the vehicle.
“She picks up essentials that we need in the office,” Comegys said, noting that the employee was working at the Beat 5 barn before he took office this year.
Scruggs said that Investigator Layne Bounds of the State Auditor’s Office, formerly of the Laurel Police Department, had been making inquiries about county employees taking vehicles home. The inquiry is in response to a complaint. The board needs a policy placed on the board minutes, Ashley said.
“If (an employee) is in another county, we may tell him to pick up some bolts for a tractor, but if a person sees him do that, they may think it’s personal business,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
Comegys added, “People see something but they don’t know.”
Ashley said the AG has determined that employees can do “errands on the way home,” but “it’s best to err on the side of caution. You have to face public perception.”
Each supervisor will make a list of employees who take home a vehicle along with their job title and reason for needing to take home a vehicle, and that will be presented at the next board meeting.
In another matter, former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent and Diane (Owens) Mullins made a presentation to the board about a proposed courthouse beautification project.
“There are lots of things that can be done on the inside to make it more attractive,” Vincent said, adding that she has been in talks with Judge Dal Williamson about the use of the Jones County Circuit Court’s Community Service Program’s inmate labor to help with improving the exterior of the building.
Vincent and Mullins have worked together to redo Laurel City Hall, Lee’s and other projects so they’re “very cognizant of taxpayers’ money and getting the most economical price,” Vincent said.
Mullins, who has a design firm, has done improvements at courthouses in Clarke and Green counties, so she is mindful of costs and preserving historical integrity, she said.
The board gave them the green light to evaluate the courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville and offer an estimate for the improvements and their services.
In a related matter, supervisors said they would ask for an extension on Phase II of an ongoing restoration project at the Ellisville courthouse because of high construction prices in the area right now. Costs are approximately 150 percent more than what they were four months ago, the board was told. The deadline for Phase II bids was Dec. 1 and the delay is expected to be two or three months.
