County insurance rates going up, uninsured motorists blamed
•
The Jones County Board of Supervisors scheduled a work session for 8 a.m. Monday to talk about which roads and bridges they will repair or build with up to $10 million in bond money that’s coming the county’s way.
“It’s getting pretty, so it’s time to go to work,” Supervisor Barry Saul said.
Supervisors will bring a list of projects that they have determined to be critical to get done in each of their districts. That list changed drastically after severe flooding right after Christmas, Saul said.
The Federal Highway Administration will assist with costs of paving Old Highway 15 South at Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road, Diane Shoemake of Clark Engineering reported. Some other state and/or federal money will pay for other projects, Saul pointed out.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said he started a spreadsheet to show how much money will be available after payments are made on costs for overages on other repairs and for a security upgrade at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Road and bridge work is expected to begin in mid-April.
Because of the number of uninsured motorists going up and down those roads, insurance premiums for the county are going up a little, Brad Kent of SouthGroup told supervisors.
He gave the board two options — one that had a $250,000 cap on claims involving uninsured or underinsured motorists and one with a $500,000 limit. The rate for the option with the lower cap was $4,000 more than last year. The rate with the larger limit is $18,000 more.
Supervisors voted unanimously to go with the higher option. The cost of the premium for the policy, from the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust, is $461,079.18 and will go in effect from April 1, 2019 to April 1, 2020. The premium last year was $443,341, which was an increase of $24,000 from the previous year.
The rate has fluctuated about 10 percent in a three-year period, which is good, Kent said, noting that many commercial operations go up by 10 to 15 percent a year.
The coverage is dropping from a $750,000 limit on uninsured motorist claims to $500,000, Kent said.
“It’s a real problem in the state of Mississippi,” he said of uninsured and underinsured drivers. The county has 322 vehicles on the coverage, so that “exacerbates the possibility” of a claim.
Kent advised that the county pay for the higher limit on the coverage, and they agreed.
The county has $85.4 million in property insured along with 428 full-time employees, 60 of whom are law enforcement officers.
In other matters, the board unanimously agreed to:
• Permits for work to Bay Springs Telephone Inc. (Earl Brashier, Jackson, Riverside Church, Garrick County Home, Fred Pittman and Pittman roads, Pinewood Drive and Pineridge Cove, and Bridgewater subdivision) and Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co., LLC (Johnny Watkins Road);
• Help block part of Flynt Road on the morning of June 15 for a 5K race that is being hosted by Sanderson Farms;
• Pay $600 in travel expenses for the coroner and deputy coroners to go to a training program;
• Donate $4,000 to Northeast Jones’ show choir program, $350 to help with the upcoming Ellisville Easter egg hunt and $200 for an ad in the L.J. Rowan 50th class reunion souvenir book;
• Supervisors David Scruggs and Jerome Wyatt will assist South Jones High School with a walkway and wheelchair ramp at the softball field.
