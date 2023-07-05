Supervisors aren’t treading into new territory or reinventing the wheel, but they are trying a new tactic to get rid of old tires that have been dumped in Shady Grove.

Board attorney Danielle Ashley is reaching out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to find out if grant money from Pine Belt Solid Waste Management Authority can be used to remove thousands of tires from a site on Highway 15 North in Shady Grove. The Board of Supervisors authorized Ashley to send a letter to DEQ to find out what legal steps can be taken next.

johnny burnett looks over field

Jones County Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett looks over a field filled with old tires in this photo from May 2022. (LL-C file photo)

