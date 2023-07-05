Supervisors aren’t treading into new territory or reinventing the wheel, but they are trying a new tactic to get rid of old tires that have been dumped in Shady Grove.
Board attorney Danielle Ashley is reaching out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to find out if grant money from Pine Belt Solid Waste Management Authority can be used to remove thousands of tires from a site on Highway 15 North in Shady Grove. The Board of Supervisors authorized Ashley to send a letter to DEQ to find out what legal steps can be taken next.
It’s been a growing problem for more than a year, and their frustration was obvious during Monday’s meeting at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. They’re ready for all that rubber to hit the road.
“Can you take them to DEQ and drop them off there?” Supervisor Phil Dickerson asked.
Board President Johnny Burnett said, “I wish I could.”
There are upwards of 10,000 tires at the old Hoss Power Equipment property, which was destroyed by a tornado more than a decade ago. It’s not only an eyesore along Highway 15 North, it’s a mounting concern now that summer is here and it’s a growing health hazard, Burnett said.
“It’s mosquito season and rats are eating up feed” at neighboring Shady Grove Feed & Seed, he said.
The person responsible for the mountain of steel-belted radials is Jackson businessman Larry White, said Burnett. White was ordered by DEQ to stop dumping the tires there and to have them removed by June 3 — in 2022. More than a year later, neither has been done.
“He keeps saying, ‘I’ll get them next week,’” Burnett said at Monday’s meeting. “We just need to send the letter to find out if they can come up with the money to have them moved.”
Dickerson added, “DEQ needs to hold up their end.”
In May, Burnett’s crew discovered a dump of a couple hundred tires beside the Tallahala Creek beside a bridge on Shady Grove-Moss Road. He offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator, and a few days later, Burnett caught the suspect himself.
“That’s the old constable in him coming out,” Dickerson joked, referring to the board president’s previous position.
The perpetrator had “40 or 50” tires and took them to the same location alongside the creek, where Burnett blocked him in and called for a deputy. The man reported that he was paid $10 by a local tire shop to haul off the tires. He was ordered to clean up the tires that he had dumped, but he wasn’t prosecuted because he is on dialysis, and that’s a cost taxpayers would be saddled with if he were in the Jones County jail, Burnett said.
In a story about the tires at the old Hoss plant a year ago, Burnett said that White hauls away old tires for several local dealers, but he is not certified by DEQ for tire disposal.
“Our tire dealers think he’s legit, and now (DEQ) is going to investigate the dealers, too,” Burnett said at the time. “I don’t want to hurt the dealers. They didn’t know.”
DEQ is short-staffed “like everybody else ... and there’s not much teeth” in the agency’s enforcement, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
White has two other similar businesses outside Jones County, Burnett told the board.
“If he wants to be legal, that would be fine,” Burnett said, “but he needs to go through DEQ, Pine Belt (Solid Waste Management Authority) and the Board of Supervisors. He’s stuck his finger up at all of us.”
Tires can be dumped legally at county beat barns for a small fee.
