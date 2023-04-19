The Jones County Board of Supervisors read and signed a proclamation to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley, right, presented the proclamation to JCSD victims’ advocates Priscilla Pitts, left, and Melisa Kelland as representatives from local victims’ rights organizations looked on. “This is a reminder that victims are not alone,” Pitts said. She encouraged anyone who is a victim of crime or knows someone who is should reach out to law enforcement or a victims’ services agency for help. Representatives from the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, Jones County District Attorney’s Office and Shafer Center For Crisis Intervention were on hand for the presentation. “Thank y’all for the super work you do,” Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said. “A lot of Jones County people have really been helped by y’all and this board is 100 percent behind y’all.” (Photo by Mark Thornton)
