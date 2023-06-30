supreme court building

United States Supreme Court Building

Image Source Wikipedia

 Joe Ravi

The majority opinion makes it clear that colleges and universities should base admissions decisions on students’ abilities and experiences, not their skin color.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, banning the use of affirmative action that considered race as part of their admissions process.

Download PDF SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.