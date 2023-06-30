The majority opinion makes it clear that colleges and universities should base admissions decisions on students’ abilities and experiences, not their skin color.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, banning the use of affirmative action that considered race as part of their admissions process.
The case – Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College – was brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit organization whose stated purpose is “to defend human and civil rights secured by law, including the right of individuals to equal protection under the law.” According to court documents, SFFA filed separate lawsuits against Harvard and UNC, arguing that their race-based admissions programs violate, respectively, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion for the court. He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito.
“The entire point of the Equal Protection Clause is that treating someone differently because of their skin color is not like treating them differently because they are from a city or from a suburb, or because they play the violin poorly or well,” Chief Justice Roberts wrote. “A benefit to a student who overcame racial discrimination, for example, must be tied to that student’s courage and determination. Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture motivated him or her to assume a leadership role or attain a particular goal must be tied to that student’s unique ability to contribute to the university. In other words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.
Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
Roberts did note that the opinion “does not address the issue, in light of the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”
Justice Thomas, in a concurring opinion, wrote, “It seems increasingly clear that universities are focused on ‘aesthetic’ solutions unlikely to help deserving members of minority groups.
“Respondents and the dissents argue that the universities’ race-conscious admissions programs ought to be permitted because they accomplish positive social goals. I would have thought that history had by now taught a ‘greater humility’ when attempting to ‘distinguish good from harmful uses of racial criteria.'
“Finally, it is not even theoretically possible to ‘help’ a certain racial group without causing harm to members of other racial groups.
“Far from advancing the cause of improved race relations in our nation, affirmative action highlights our racial differences with pernicious effect. In fact, recent history reveals a disturbing pattern: Affirmative action policies appear to have prolonged the asserted need for racial discrimination … Meanwhile, these discriminatory policies risk creating new prejudices and allowing old ones to fester.”
Justice Thomas “got it right,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in response to the decision. “Race-based college admissions are wrong. We are creating a Mississippi in which everyone has an opportunity for success!”
“Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges and accomplishments,” Reeves said. “What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything - good or bad — that happens in their lives.
“We will enthusiastically work to ensure that our universities across the state comply with both the letter and spirit of this decision. Our academic institutions will be stronger and more fair because of it.”
Justices Sonia Sotomayer and Elena Kagan dissented. Justice Ketanji Jackson recused herself because she had served on a board at Harvard until last spring.
Justice Sotomayer wrote in the dissent that the “text and history of the 14th Amendment make clear that the Equal Protection Clause permits race-conscious measures.
“The result of today’s decision is that a person’s skin color may play a role in assessing individualized suspicion, but it cannot play a role in assessing that person’s individualized contributions to a diverse learning environment,” Sotomayer concluded.
President Joe Biden had strong words for the court after the decision.
“We cannot let this decision be the last word,” he said from the White House. “The court can render a decision, but it cannot change what America stands for.”
He later said that the current Supreme Court “has done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history (and) their legitimacy is being questioned in ways that it hasn’t been questioned in the past.
