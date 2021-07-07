Laurel man charged with arson
A Laurel man was arrested last week after being accused of setting fire to a room in his family home.
Marcquavious Naylor, 20, was charged with arson after Laurel firefighters and police were called to a report of a residential fire in the 1300 block of North 3rd Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.
Naylor was accused of using some sort of accelerant to get the fire started in a room, then putting a padlock on the door to slow down firefighters when they arrived to extinguish the flames, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent the house from being a total loss.
People who live in the area reported that Naylor had displayed “erratic behavior” before.
Naylor made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $15,000. Naylor bonded out on Friday evening.
