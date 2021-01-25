Another “Facebook Felon” is in custody after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department cast his mugshot on the net.
Christopher Logan was captured on the coast in Hancock County and will be transported back to Jones County to face a grand larceny charge, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Logan is accused of stealing a motorcycle from a residence in the Sharon Community on Jan. 10, and his image was shared by area media outlets after being featured on “Felon Friday” on the department’s Facebook page.
“Once again, great interagency cooperation, the dogged determination of JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster and tips generated by local news media and our own social media have led to the arrest of a wanted suspect,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Dustin Sims, 24, was wanted in the same case, but he was arrested last week and charged with grand larceny and he was also booked into the Jasper County Jail on two counts of burglary.
