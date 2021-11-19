A suspect is dead after getting into a shootout with officers who were responding to a call of a burglary in progress in Waynesboro early Wednesday afternoon, officials are reporting.
Sylvester Tart, 61, of Waynesboro was shot several times and pronounced dead at Wayne General Hospital, sources with knowledge of the case reported. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and state crime lab responded and processed the scene, which was secured by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department shortly after the incident.
Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department were responding to a call of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of Wayne Street, and when they arrived, they encountered the suspect, who reportedly barricaded himself in a closet.
When the suspect was told to come out, he began firing through the door, so officers returned fire and the suspect was killed, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
“It was a miracle none of the officers were hit,” Ashley said, referring to the small size of the room the four men were in.
The WCSD secured the scene, and MBI and crime- lab officials were processing the scene until about 3 a.m. Thursday.
The officers involved in the shooting underwent counseling, which is standard procedure. WPD Chief Holt Ross was involved in the shootout along with one white officer and one black officer, a source with knowledge of the case said.
