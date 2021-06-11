A suspect in the theft of a golf cart from Northeast Jones High School is in custody and the cart has been recovered, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Dustin Spradley, 24, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. The golf cart was found hidden in the woods off of nearby Buckley Road, said JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald. The NEJ lettering and other identifying characteristics of the cart had been spray-painted black in an attempt to change the appearance, McDonald said.
The security video shared with local news media and social media was instrumental in solving the case, McDonald said.
The JCSD responded to a report of another break-in at NEJ this week.
