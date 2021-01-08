The Laurel Police Department has been searching for the man they believe is responsible for killing another with his car and fleeing the scene in November.
Anthony Kirk, 50, is wanted for one count of fleeing the scene of an accident causing death and he’s been added to the national crime database as a wanted person, the LPD said.
On Nov. 25, Laurel police began investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run on Palmer Avenue at about 6 p.m. after they arrived to find Jerry Dean Coleman, 65, of Laurel dead of his injuries. Kirk is believed to have driven a 1997 or newer Honda Civic with damage to the front passenger side. Investigator Mitch Blakeny is heading up the case.
Anyone with information related to Coleman’s death should contact the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
