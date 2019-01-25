A Jones County man who is out on bond is accused of trying to intimidate his accuser into dropping charges against him.
Arthur Barlow, 31, was charged with burglary in February, and in August, he was accused of approaching his accuser in a threatening manner on Interstate 59, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman was driving on I-59 near Moselle on Aug. 9 when a vehicle pulled up beside her and tried to flag her down. She recognized the driver as Barlow “because he had broken into (her) residence and is out on bond on that charge,” according to the affidavit.
Barlow then said, “Drop the m - - - - - f - - - ing charges and I’ll give you your s - - t back,” according to the statement his accuser gave to Investigator Priscilla Breland of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The accuser said she told Barlow that she would not drop the charges, so he responded, “Have a nice f - - - ing day.”
Barlow was then arrested and he will now face that charge in addition to burglary. If convicted of burglary, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Intimidating a witness carries a maximum penalty of two years.
The Leader-Call requested information on this case the day after Barlow was arrested but got no response from Sheriff Alex Hodge’s public information officer Allyson Knotts. She is paid an annual salary of $37,000 per year by the taxpayers of Jones County to handle media requests for the sheriff’s department. She has not responded to any requests from the Leader-Call — the largest media outlet in Jones County — in more than five months.
The Leader-Call now requests affidavits from Jones County Justice Court, and officials there remove information that they don’t want to release, then forward the documents to Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashley. The board attorney then sends the redacted documents to the sheriff’s department, where officials may remove more information before sending them back to Ashley. She then provides the documents to the Leader-Call.
In the affidavit against Barlow, the accuser’s name has been redacted along with the type of vehicle Barlow was allegedly driving.
According to law, only the names of sexual assault victims, juveniles and confidential informants are allowed to be redacted from public documents. Vehicle makes and models are afforded no state constitutional protection.
The Leader-Call has to pay justice court and sheriff’s department officials for the time they spend redacting the documents.
The Barlow case was one of three affidavits the Leader-Call requested two weeks ago. It was received last Thursday along with a bill for $25.25 for 1.5 hours.
It had 16 words marked out from the four-paragraph document.
Another affidavit among the three contained two sentences and five words that had to be marked out of a document that was a total of four sentences long and the other has four paragraphs and three redacted words, including the type of vehicle a suspect was in and the name of the driver the suspect was with when arrested.
