A pair of suspected drug dealers were arrested, and a cache of illegal drugs seized in separate busts by the Laurel Police Department.
On Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m., officers Kolby Waldrop, Joseph Couch and John Windsor conducted a traffic stop on Central Avenue.
During the stop, officers seized 23 grams of methamphetamine.
Jessica Cooley Johnson, 38, of Jones County was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. She had her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court where Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $30,000.
Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case.
In an unrelated case, a 30-year-old man was jailed and faces drug charges after a traffic stop in north Laurel.
LPD pulled over Kennis Jones, 30, of Laurel at North 4th Avenue and 10th Street on a traffic violation, During the stop, LPD seized 103 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, 14 rocks of crack cocaine and almost a quarter-pound of marijuana.
Jones is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.
"These arrests are just an example of the work that happens every day at LPD," Chief Tommy Cox wrote in a press release.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
