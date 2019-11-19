An electrical problem is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and killed a family’s cat in the Johnson Community, just outside of Ellisville.
Susan Smith and her father were in a bedroom on the east end of the home when they heard a popping sound. When they went to investigate, flames had engulfed the other end of the home. They and other residents barely escaped the burning mobile home and called 911.
Volunteers from Johnson, Ovett and Glade were dispatched to 35 Dogwood Road at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The gutted home had what was described as “major damage” and the family’s cat died in the fire.
Smith told firefighters that there had been recent electrical problems, such as plug-ins burning and breakers being thrown, on the west end of the home.
The Jones County Fire Council reminded residents to seek help from a qualified electrician any time there are electrical problems in their home or business.
Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene of the fire.
