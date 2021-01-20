On Tuesday, Laurel police captured a man wanted in the shooting of a teenager in October, Laurel police said.
D’Allan Smith, 19, of Laurel was seen hanging around South Park Village near Brown Circle at about 3 p.m. Investigator Josh Freeman had developed Smith as a suspect in the October shooting of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Palmer and Brown streets. As officers tried to make contact, Smith and three other men fled into a nearby apartment before police were able to arrest them. Inside, investigators and officers seized a small amount of drugs, for which the three other men will face misdemeanor charges after further questioning Wednesday morning.
Smith faces a felony charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Late last year, Sgt. Mark Brewer and officers John Windsor, Brad Anderson and Brian Hancock received commendations from Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and compliments from Chief Tommy Cox at City Hall for saving the young shooting victim’s life.
The officers responded to a shots-fired call and arrived at the Queensburg intersection at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. They found the victim suffering from an open pneumothorax, known as a “sucking chest wound.” The officers applied a clotting agent and covered the wound, allowing him to breathe.
“He would’ve been dead before the ambulance got there if not for these officers,” Cox said.
“I saw video of the incident, and it was truly remarkable,” Magee said.
It’s not known if Smith and the victim knew each other.
Smith will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court this week, Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.