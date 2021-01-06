Two men have been arrested and charged with felony drive-by shooting after a dispute turned into a violent gunfight.
Warrants were issued for Fernando Thigpen, 29, Keshun Arrington, 23, both of Laurel, after the two reportedly shot and injured a male victim on the 200 block of North 13th Avenue. They’d reportedly pulled up to a residence, at which point a dispute broke out between themselves and the victim. Gunfire ensued, and the two left the scene, Laurel Police Department officials said.
Arrington and Thigpen’s bonds were set at $200,000 and $110,000, respectively. Arrington is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting and shooting into a dwelling. Thigpen faces charges of drive-by shooting and accessory after the fact.
