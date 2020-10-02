Two Monday night shootings led to four drug-related arrests for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.
Two suspects were in the wrong place at the wrong time — and Sgt. Jake Driskell was in the right place at the right time. He was off duty “in shorts and flip-flops” on Sandhill-Township Road when a vehicle passed by him and someone in the passenger’s seat fired “six or seven shots” at a residence just up ahead of him.
After checking to make sure everyone was OK, Driskell took off after the vehicle and met it coming back. He turned around and flipped on his blue lights to pull over the vehicle and “it veered to the left lane and they threw something out,” Driskell said.
The driver then stopped and Driskell placed them under arrest. A handgun was found under the driver’s seat and 76 dosage units of ecstasy (MDMA) and a small amount of marijuana were found in the bag that had been tossed along the roadway.
Driver Damien Newell, 19, of Laurel was charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Passenger Anthony Tillman, 31, of Ellisville was charged with those same felonies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both made their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Tillman, who has an extensive arrest history, wasn’t allowed to bond out because of Jones County Drug Court violations. Newell was released on $10,000 bond. His father Patrick Newell, 37, was ordered in March to serve 25 years for selling meth after a Jones County jury found him guilty. It was his third conviction for selling drugs.
Tillman reportedly told officers he was just test-firing the gun.
A fatal shooting in Laurel a few hours later led to two more arrests when the suspects in the murder were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.
JCSD personnel picked up Steven Thornton (charged with murder) and Amanda Landrum (charged with accessory to murder), both 31, at a residence on Biglane Road, which is in the south part of the county with a Seminary address, off Monroe Road. They are suspects in a shooting death that took place around 11 p.m. at Budget Inn.
JCSD officials saw evidence of drugs while they were there, Driskell said, so they obtained a search warrant and seized “a large quantity of meth.”
Eva Easterling, 49, of Ellisville was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after JCSD narcotics agents found 17 grams of the drug and her brother, 46-year-old John Bennett of Laurel, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. A Glock 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Jones County was in his possession, Driskell said.
Easterling is “a known drug dealer” who is on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Driskell, who is a former narcotics investigator for the Laurel Police department, said he was glad that the two agencies were able to work together to fight crime. LPD investigators determined that Thornton and Landrum were suspects in the city shooting and made other local law enforcement aware that they were wanted.
“We got information that (the murder suspects) were at that residence, so we were happy to help out,“ he said. “It’s good to be able to come together and do something good. It was teamwork.”
