Three people with ties to Houston encountered problems that landed them in handcuffs in Jones County.
Two suspects from the Texas city were caught coming through Laurel with almost 5 pounds of marijuana and three handguns in their vehicle, according to a report filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
William Hill and Vernon Allen Jr., both 25, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after Deputy Jeff Monk stopped them on Interstate 59 and discovered the drugs on Tuesday.
Hill was reportedly driving a vehicle that passed Monk in a 60-mph zone, and when he tracked his speed at 80 mph and stopped him at mile-marker 95. Monk smelled marijuana, according to his report, and found two small bags of marijuana in Hill’s pocket during a pat down, then learned that he had a warrant from his arrest in Texas and officers from there did want him held so they could come pick him up.
Allen, the passenger, had a pound of pot on his person, but Hill said it belonged to him. He also admitted to having two firearms under his seat and advised thatAllen had one, too.
Allen had an ounce in his underwear, then Monk found a pound-and-a-half in the passenger-side floorboard and two more large bags — approximately 3 pounds total — in the inside the spare-tire area, according to the report. A total of
4.6 pounds of pot was in the vehicle, Monk reported.
Both suspects were charged for the drugs and Hill was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A Glock and Smith & Wesson 9mm were found under the seats as was a Canik .40-caliber. Hill remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday and Allen had been released.
Also on Tuesday, 32-year-old James Faircloth was arrested on a warrant for “making terroristic threats” in Houston County in Georgia. He was picked up by the JCSD at a residence on Ellisville Junction Road, according to arrest records. Faircloth was accused of threatening to blow up an ex-girlfriend’s house in Houston County, according to reports. Officials from there were expected to come to Jones County to transport him back there.
