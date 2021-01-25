From staff reports
A quick response to a burglary in progress by Jones County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jason Mills resulted in the arrest of two suspects on Monday morning.
John Davis, 20, and Nicolas Kelley, 19, were arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
Mills had arrived at a home on Cactus Drive in the Calhoun Community after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle had just left a home across the street and believed it had been burglarized. Moments later, the same vehicle passed by, and Mills quickly initiated a traffic stop.
Two men were in the vehicle, both were questioned and admitted to the burglary, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Investigators Wesley Waites and Wayne Black responded to the scene along with Squad Sgt. Adam Cochran. The investigation led to a home on Sherwood Forest, where a number of stolen items were recovered.
“Great job this morning by Deputy Jason Mills in making these two burglary arrests,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We have zero tolerance for those who take other people's property. Why people run the risk of going to jail and ruining their lives is beyond me.”
