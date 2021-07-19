Glade camper fire under investigation
At a Glade home off of John Griffith Road — where Jasper County suspect Justin Sellers was found in an attic and a potential drug dealer were arrested — Jones County deputies were called to the home again Friday.
Around 5 p.m., Glade, M&M and Powers Volunteer fire departments arrived on scene at Zachary Welch’s property to the call of a camper that had caught fire. Later, JCSD was also called to the scene. The camper was a total loss.
Witnesses said a woman in a gray Ford F-150 was parked beside the camper before it caught fire, and the vehicle left the scene before the blaze began.
Welch, 35, was arrested July 6 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession of anabolic steroids after a search of his home for fugitive Sellers netted 13.5 grams of meth and 14 grams of heroin and anabolic steroids. He was denied bond after being out on a prior Laurel Police Department charge and remains at the Jones County Detention Center. Sellers was charged with burglaries in Jasper County.
The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation. JCSD Fire Investigator J.D. Carter is assigned the case.
