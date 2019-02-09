A two-story brick home outside of Ellisville burned early Tuesday and investigators have deemed it a suspicious fire. The home at 15 Arrington Road, which belongs to James and Amy Ainsworth, had not been occupied for several days, but most of their personal property and their four dogs were still at the residence, according to reports. Something that “sounded like an explosion” awakened a neighbor around 4 a.m., who went outside and saw the fire. Volunteers from South, Southwest, Moselle and Calhoun responded, and when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. Mrs. Ainsworth said that three of the dogs were not accounted for. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and AAA Ambulance Service were also on scene. The circumstance surrounding the fire are suspicious and are being investigated by Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the state fire marshal’s office.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.