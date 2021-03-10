From staff reports
A fire that burned an unoccupied home in Eastabuchie is being investigated because it was deemed suspicious, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.
The home at 414 North Eastabuchie Road was engulfed in flames when volunteer firefighters from Moselle arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Mary Ann Palmer said she purchased the single-story, wood-frame house a few months ago. No one was living there, she said, but she was about to begin renovations.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Jones County Sheriff's Department, which responded along with volunteers from South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy, Union and Ovett.
There was some confusion when the call first came in. It was initially reported that the fire was at 337 Tower Road, but two minutes later, there was another report of a fire at 414 N. Eastabuchie Road.
“This call highlights the need to have clear, large and legible numbers at the road for each structure,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. “It not only helps callers to 911 identify where assistance is needed, it also assists first-responders in locating the right scene to render aid.”
