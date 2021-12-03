The suspect in an auto theft on Thursday in the Sharon Community has been captured, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Nathan Tucker was apprehended by the Pearl Police Department after a tip led officers to a location where the stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4 was parked. Tucker was taken into custody and the vehicle recovered.
“We were able to utilize resources and coordinate efforts between our agency and the Pearl Police Department to affect the arrest of Nathan Tucker, who had fled Jones County,” JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop said. “We greatly appreciate their assistance in this case.”
Tucker was expected to be transferred to JCSD custody on Friday to face a Jones County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance.
