Two SUVs collided on Highway 84 East on Sunday around 7:40 p.m. and all three people involved were injured and taken for medical treatment by EMServ Ambulance. A Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 28-year-old Audrey Lovette of Laurel was traveling east on the highway when an Acura MDX, driven by 57-year-old Carole Axton of Laurel, that was traveling north on Masonite Lake Road collided with the Chevy, according to the initial accident report. Axton and her unidentified passenger had to be extricated, firefighters said. Both of them and Lovette suffered what were described as “moderate injuries,” according to the accident report. M&M and Powers volunteers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
