Jazzie of Oak Grove, Okla., above, and her human JC Kinder left their hometown for a different “Home Town” to escape the 19-degree weather in the Sooner State. The out-of-towners even stopped in to grab a copy of the Leader-Call’s Profile section. Be prepared to get out the winter clothes as the temperature will plummet over the next several days, with forecasted temperatures in the low-teens on Monday with the chance of ice and possibly some snow. (Photos by Jack Hammett)
