LPD K-9 trainer hopes to breed, train next generation of officers for department
•
John Stringer had an idea.
The training officer for the Laurel Police Department’s K-9 Division — a four-man group, including Stringer — is also a dog lover. He thought, “What if I took that training and the love of canines and started a pipeline of future LPD K-9 officers?”
“Raising the money for K-9s is a challenge,” Stringer said. “Laurel has done an excellent job helping to keep this K-9 Division going, but it is a chore to go out and find those funds.”
Purchasing a trained K-9 can cost upward of $15,000 Stringer said and much of the current force has been purchased through donations from civic clubs and private donations.
“I have the credentials to train dogs,” Stringer said in December. “I talked with (department leaders) about doing just that — breed and bring in our own dogs. As a result from that, Onyx is here.”
Onyx is the first K-9 to be bred within the department. He is an offspring of Stringer’s former K-9 Veto. It was Stringer’s first attempt at breeding dogs and Stringer is actively training him.
“We have three right now that are in different stages of training.” Stringer said. “The puppies — they are all over the place. Onyx is just getting to the age when the puppy stage is coming out of him.
“He responds to training. His obedience is pretty decent and his odor is pretty decent. But there is no aggression in him… now.”
Stringer said that could easily change, and pointed to him being told that when his dog Ringo was less than a year old, he had no aggression. But now, “he is a bad mammy-jammy,” Stringer said.
K-9s work for about a max of 10 years, Stringer said, but some are in service for less time. Officer John Windsor’s dog Johnny — the superstar of the department — likely has about two years left to serve, Stringer said, and he is hoping to have a current crop of puppies ready for service.
“Johnny is the perfect police dog,” Stringer said. “All dogs have strengths and weaknesses, but his are mostly strengths. He is a seasoned, veteran cop dog.”
“The older he gets, the better he gets,” K9 officer Heath Blancett said of Johnny.
Stringer has had to replace three K-9s in the last three years. Stringer partners with Ringo, while Roman Moss partners with Max and Blancett partners with Kastor. All three of those K9s are 4 years or younger.
“We expect those to have long, long careers with the Laurel Police Department,” Stringer said.
If Stringer’s program comes to fruition, he will still seek donations from the community. He said those funds, though, would go more toward equipment than actually purchasing the dogs.
If Stringer’s program takes off like he is hoping, there could one day be an overflow of dogs ready for K9 service, possibly creating an interdiction team to help patrol the interstate, but that is something that isn’t even in the planning stages.
“I want to have a dog on standby — a four-dog team with one on standby,” Stringer said. “That fifth dog may never hit the street, but at least he would be ready.
“Within two years, we will have to replace one. But with the other dogs we have now, they may see me through my career.”
Stringer paid tribute to all of those who have donated — individuals, businesses and civic clubs.
“Every time I put the call out there, the people of the community have answered,” Stringer said. “I think what I am trying to do is a combination of not wanting to put the burden on those citizens and that fact that I love training dogs.
“It’s like therapy to me.”
