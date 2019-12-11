The sky above the Bar 3 Range in Laurel was an electric blue on Thursday. A hawk turned pinwheels overhead. Lee Boyette stepped up to his marker, aimed his shotgun toward the woods and said, “Pull!”
The hawk put some distance between itself and the report. The gunshot split the range’s lunch time in two — everyone had been preparing for the mysterious duck drop that somehow involved a cherry picker. They now looked over at the group of men who’d brought out shotguns for a quick round.
The Jones County Economic Development Authority invited clay-shooting hobbyists to its Pull for Leadership Thursday at the Bar 3 Range, benefiting the Leadership Jones County program, now 30 years old.
At $125 per shooter and 60 shooters entering the main two events, the Pull for Leadership saw a healthy turnout of at least 100 for its first year. Other events include a $20 shell pull, a $10 long bird pull and a two-mulligan game. The morning and afternoon rounds began at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a hot lunch served between.
“We’ve never done a fundraiser for the Leadership Jones County program,” said EDA coordinator Sandy Holifield. “We tried to get by off the tuition here and there. I wanted to do something to raise a little money so we could do extras for the program—maybe bring in a special speaker, buy materials or something like that.”
The EDA’s Leadership Jones County has been active since 1990, meant to “prepare the community’s future leadership resources.” The program has more than 500 graduates.
“We’re excited,” Holifield said. “It’s something fun. It’s something different. And the weather turned out perfect. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
The duck drop began to make sense as the cherry picker hoisted Tyrell Braddock high above a circle of onlookers. Each participant had paid $20 to put their name on a duck. When Braddock got high enough, a countdown began. “Three, two …”
Two ducks landed in the small hoop that had been placed on the ground. One of them belonged to Lee Boyette. Winners of this event received a percentage of the pot.
The shooting then resumed, as golf carts peeled out toward stations on different parts of the clay-shooting course, now about a year old. Gunshots rolled in succession. Every few seconds, a shooter on each team yelled, “Pull!”
