Laurel PD fills five vacancies
•
In another week, more students will represent Laurel at the Camp Shelby police academy than in the last 20 years, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
The current class of pre-academy recruits dropped from seven to five students in the couple of weeks they’ve been training, but those who remain are “solid,” Cox said. He believes all five will graduate at the end of session.
“One-hundred percent,” Cox said when asked about Laurel’s graduation rate.
The Laurel Police Department trains up its academy prospects for a few weeks before they head off to their 12-week stint at Camp Shelby. The point is to keep the prospects ahead of the curve.
“We know they can pass when they show up and walk through the door,” Cox said. “When I went to the academy, I didn’t have the benefit of this type of training, and I struggled.”
Officers Bill Sparrow and David Grasha drilled the recruits on firearms, and the class is still getting comfortable with physical training.
“We want to give them what they need to graduate the academy,” Cox said.
James Parish, Zachary Cook, Raven Naylor, Andrew Davis and Johnny Brown will head to the police academy in about a week’s time.
