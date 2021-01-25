Supes meeting with school officials about bus driver’s request
Property owners across Jones County should see a decrease in what they pay this year — unless they owe for garbage service.
Residents who haven’t been paying the Jones County Garbage Service are undergoing an audit, of sorts, by director Emma Peacock. She has been traveling around the county to the addresses of customers who are delinquent on their bills.
“You have to prove a point at some point,” she said. “You’ve got to get out there and beat the bushes. I found a guy who for 15 years didn’t even know he had a garbage bill.” In other cases, she’s found that bills were going to abandoned residences or to the wrong addresses, and her office is working to rectify those things.
Those who are using the service but not paying will be sent certified letters first, and if they don’t respond, they’ll be billed through the Tax Collector’s Office. The amount owed will be added to their land taxes or the board has the option of holding their car tag until the garbage bill is paid, board attorney Danielle Ashley said.
Going to justice court to collect will be a “last resort,” Peacock said, adding that her office will be working with customers to “help them get on the right track. We want to help them, not hurt them.”
Higher fire ratings
mean lower rates
The fire districts in Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones all improved to a Class 8 and the Shady Grove-Sharon district improved to a Class 7 rating, Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks announced at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.
The upgrade in the fire rating will mean a reduction of $300 to $400 on insurance for people in those districts with homes valued in the $120,000-$150,000 range, board President Johnny Burnett said.
“If you see a volunteer, thank them, because they’re saving you money,” said Burnett, who is a former volunteer firefighter. “They do a great job. You can’t imagine how much work they put in. (Brooks) is doing a good job and he’s keeping the board up-to-date.”
Shady Grove-Sharon rates as a Class 7, in part, because it’s a smaller district, which helps response time, Burnett said, plus grant money helped it get some newer equipment. Those other three districts are on the brink of improving to Class 7 when they are tested by the state Fire Rating Bureau, he said.
“If we do move to a 7, we’re going to have to purchase some new trucks to stay there,” Brooks said.
A total of eight trucks need to be replaced countywide, Burnett said, but “it would buy us some time if we could buy six this year,” Brooks added. “That would hold us over until our next audit in 2023.”
Bus driver seeks
supervisors' help
In another matter, supervisors said they want to set up a meeting with school officials to discuss a request that’s being made by a bus driver. The board regularly grants “school-bus turnaround” status to residences and businesses where those vehicles may need to pull in and out on a regular basis. That allows supervisors to do some work on the private property to keep the ends of the driveways in good order.
“But now one wants a parking place for the bus,” Burnett said, adding that he believes the board is just supposed to maintain those designated spots, not build them.
Supervisor Larry Dykes said, “There are a lot of new bus drivers,” so building one could open the door for a lot more.
“Then six months later, they don’t work for the school anymore,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson added.
Supervisors want to assist the school district, but they want to do it legally, Burnett said. They decided to have a work session with school officials later this month to discuss what can be done.
Supervisors did agree to get a quote for “blacktopping” the parking lot at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center and the driver’s-license station. The lot is in bad shape, Sheriff Joe Berlin said, as his department prepares to start hosting a part-time police academy and other classes there. He plans to use inmate labor to do the striping. Walters Construction, which was awarded the county bid for hot asphalt projects earlier in the meeting, will give the board a quote for the material and labor, owner Scotty Walters said.
Sheriff's Dept. seeks
e-ticket machines
The sheriff’s department is also looking for grant money to pay for “e-ticket” machines, which allow officers to present citations to offenders to record them in court from their vehicles. The cost to equip all 20 JCSD vehicles is $99,000, he said. That would pay for the computers, printers and software, he said. Howard Technology is the “sole source” of it all, Berlin said, so bids wouldn’t have to be taken.
“Have you asked about price cuts?” Supervisor Phil Dickerson asked. “They get a substantial tax writeoff from us.”
Berlin said he had asked but hadn’t heard back from the company. Howard’s outfitted three Ellisville Police Department cars with the equipment for free, he said.
In other business, the board approved the use of State Aid funds to pay the $236,250 cost for bridge replacement on Ovett-Moselle Road.
Supervisors also granted utility permits to Telepak Networks to do work on Windermere Road, Sharon-Sandersville Road and Graves Road, and they acknowledged a permit from C Spire to do work along Main Street in Ellisville.
The board also OK’d Dickerson’s appointment of Dwain Strickland as the Beat 3 representative on the Jones College Board of Trustees and Burnett’s appointment of Amber Page to finish the term of Albert Short, who stepped down early.
At earlier meetings, supervisors accepted a resignation letter from Jones County Justice Court public defender David Sullivan and appointed attorney Aaron Parker to fill that role. They also accepted the resignation of Steve Thrash as the Beat 4 representative on the JC board and reappointed County Engineer Ronnie Clark and Board Attorney Danielle Ashley to those same roles.
They also extended a mask mandate and continued the closure of community centers through Feb. 1 to help fight the spread COVID-19.
