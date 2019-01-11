From staff reports
The Do You Know Foundation of Mississippi will celebrate the 31st year of observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in Laurel starting Friday night.
The events kick off with a talent show featuring Laurel’s King Slim on Friday night at 6 at the L.T. Ellis Center at 610 Munson St. Tickets are $10 and will support the MLK scholarship fund.
“Kids teens young adults come out and show your talent have a great time while contributing to a great cause the DYK Scholarship fundraiser. Bring your best cause Mr. Sandman will be on stage!” The group wrote on its Facebook page.
On Saturday (Jan. 19) at 11 a.m., the annual MLK Jr. Day parade will roll through the streets of downtown Laurel following the usual parade route from Sawmill Square mall and then winding through the heart of the city.
“Come march with us. Dr King’s assassination took place 50 years ago please come join us for memorable event. We will march arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand to express the unity of peace and love taught by Dr. King,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page.
Sunday (Jan. 20) From 5-8 p.m. will be a candlelight vigil and laying of a memorial wreath at Laurel City Hall on 5th Avenue and Oak Street.
The weekend of events will culminate on Monday (Jan. 21, which is the Federal MLK Jr. Day holiday) with a prayer breakfast from 9 to noon at the Cameron Center on 7th Avenue.
“The MLK Youth Prayer Breakfast will showcase the oratorical competition, the winners of the art door contests, essay and poem winners, and the announcement of the scholarship recipients,” the group wrote on Facebook.
The Do You Know Foundation was organized in 1988 from shop talk in a beauty salon. The mission is to preserve the memory, ideology and principles of the late Dr. King.
“In remembrance of his contributions to the world, our organization over the years has focused on the youth of our community and surrounding areas to educate and enlight their knowledge of who he was and what he stood for by involving them in the total process of the activities,” wrote event organizer Pinky Jones in an email.
Throughout the years, the organization has awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to high school seniors, other nonprofit organizations such as National HIV to research its effect in the African-America community across the nation, Jones said.
Scholarships are awarded to the Alpha/Kappa Psi fratenity for lower income high school seniors in need and other humanitarian money awards.
Some of the notable local recipients of the King Day Scholarships are Keon Howard, Laurel High School; Hudson Harris, West Jones High School; Justin Stewart, Northeast Jones High School; and Malik Davis, Tierra Cooper and Omar Bayless, all of Laurel High School.
“There are too many awarded across the years to list but you may come to browse through memory lane to see the amazing young people who used this organization as a platform to accomplish their dreams,” Jones said.
Jones added, “We are also noted for being one of the oldest organizations founded in the state of Mississippi honoring Dr. King and have been recognized with a proclamation by the Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives for the continued work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
