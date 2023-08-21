The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed when he crashed and overturned the tanker he was driving crashed off Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road early Monday morning.
Reginald Evans, 32, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scene after the southbound rig he was driving went into the woodline in a curve just south of Trest Road. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 5:16 a.m.
The driver was trapped in the cab and extricated by volunteer firefighters using rescue tools and help from a special wrecker from Burroughs Diesel. Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall pronounced the driver dead at the scene and notified family members who came there.
Evans was driving for Hot Mix Transport Inc., which is based in Alabama.
Volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin and Powers and EMServ Ambulance responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the cause of the crash. Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson also responded and he and his workers used heavy equipment to help clear trees. Jones County Emergency Management Agency officials also responded because the tanker spilled hot liquid asphalt that it was hauling. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the incident. Rescue 7 air ambulance was placed on standby for a possible flight mission.
Part of Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road was closed for several hours during cleanup and recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.