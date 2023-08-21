First-responders at the scene of a Monday morning wreck that claimed the life of a 32-year-old truck driver on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

First-responders at the scene of a Monday morning wreck that claimed the life of a 32-year-old truck driver on Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road. 

(Photo by Mark Thornton)

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed when he crashed and overturned the tanker he was driving crashed off Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road early Monday morning.

Reginald Evans, 32, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scene after the southbound rig he was driving went into the woodline in a curve just south of Trest Road. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 5:16 a.m.

