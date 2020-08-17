Sheriff’s department adding services, tax rates subtracting for residents
•
After back-to-back years of battling over the budget, the Jones County Board of Supervisors announced that there will be additions to the sheriff’s department while residents get a tax cut.
New Sheriff Joe Berlin is adding three new road deputies, four new jailers and a new fleet of automobiles despite a “challenging year” that included three tornadoes, a pandemic and other unforeseen obstacles.
“The board is proud to accomplish these important needs while also cutting taxes and plans to make efforts to continue to reduce taxes in the future,” the board said in a written statement about the proposed budget. A public hearing is set for the next board meeting, Sept. 8, at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville for residents to speak out about the budget.
Asked what the difference was this year over the last two years, board President Johnny Burnett said, “In those years, we had a $3 million request for a budget increase and overspending in the budget all year long.”
Ex-Sheriff Alex Hodge brought an entourage to board meetings trying to pressure supervisors into giving him an increase that Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said would be impossible without raising taxes on property owners. Since then, three new supervisors — Travares Comegys, Phil Dickerson and Larry Dykes — have been elected to join David Scruggs and Burnett.
“We’ve got a great group of guys to work with now,” Burnett said, referring to the new board and Berlin and his staff. “Everybody stays within budget. It’s been much easier to work with a group that wants to work together, not trying to struggle with things that aren’t beneficial to the county.”
Other highlights of the proposed budget include funding for courthouse security and sanitation methods to help control the spread of COVID-19. Burnett thanked Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin for his office’s assistance with paying for security at the courthouse.
“We’ve been through some tough times, and COVID didn’t help,” Burnett said.
That’s what makes the tax cut so impressive, he said. In addition to unexpected costs associated with the virus, the cost of debris cleanup from three tornadoes is also included in the budget. Those costs and others associated with the virus are expected to be reimbursed, at least in part, by the federal government.
Residents can expect to see a half-mill reduction in their tax rate if the proposed budget passes. The board is operating with projected budget revenue of just under $43 million, 62-1/2 percent ($26.875 million) of which is raised through ad valorem taxes. The proposal for the next fiscal year shows revenue of just over $52.75 million, with 52.6 percent ($27.78 million) being raised by ad valorem taxes. Because of the increase in assessed value, ad valorem tax rates can be reduced, meaning that residents will pay less in property taxes, car tags and other similar expenses, if the assessed value stays the same.
The sheriff’s department got permission to apply for several grants, including one from the U.S. Department of Justice that would pay for body cameras for deputies. The department is also applying for grants to counter impaired driving ($62,958.20) and seatbelt enforcement ($49,568 and $20,000).
In other business, the board heard a proposal to move Confederate statues from the lawns of the two county courthouses to the War Memorial near the library in Laurel.
“The monuments are painful to a lot of people,” Comegys said. “I hope we can come to a place where we respect each others’ position.”
No action was taken on the proposal.
The proposed language for a ballot initiative about removing separate water fountains from the exterior of the courthouse in Ellisville has been sent to the Secretary of State’s Office for approval, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley reported. A photo could be included on the ballot but supervisors said that wasn’t necessary. Burnett said the proposal “looks good.” The board agreed, 4-1, with Comegys voting “nay.”
The fountains are not functional and placards have been placed over the labels that used to say “Colored” and “White,” but the board heard a request to have them removed earlier this year. Dykes suggested putting it to a vote and supervisors agreed, 4-1, with Comegys voting against the proposal.
The board got bids for having both courthouses pressure-washed, and Associated Services had the low bid — $7,500 for the courthouse in Laurel and $6,500 for the courthouse in Ellisville. “Can we get them to include cleaning the monuments?” Dykes asked.
Southeastern Environmental had the low bid of $1,080 to disinfect the courthouses after there was a positive case of COVID-19 with an employee who works in them.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Graves got permission from the board to go ahead and play fall ball at Merchant Park.
“If the kids can sit in a classroom, they ought to be able to play ball,” Graves said, adding that he had heard from at least 200 parents who felt the same way. “They’ve been burning my phone up.”
Burnett said he agreed and asked Graves if he could follow the guidelines set by Gov. Tate Reeves.
“I think we can do better than what the government’s got,” Graves said.
Dykes made a motion to let the baseball and softball leagues start back up, with guidelines in place, and the board unanimously agreed.
The board had to deny a request from retired Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie to get the Glock .45-caliber handgun that was issued to him in 1998. Law enforcement officials are allowed to buy their service weapons after retiring, usually at just a token cost, but opinions from the Attorney General and state Auditor’s Office say that it’s not permitted with judges, Ashley said. The gun is valued at $380, according to the county’s inventory list.
David Chancellor told the board that he was planning to host a gun show at the Magnolia Center the first weekend of October, but with 25 percent capacity.
It will be the first event at the facility since COVID-19 struck in mid-March. The board confirmed that the fair commission voted to cancel the South Mississippi Fair this year, as expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.