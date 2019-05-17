A Northeast Jones Middle School teacher was fired Thursday for the “improper touching” of a student, several sources with knowledge of the incident have reported.
Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker would only say that an employee was “dismissed for violation of policies set forth in the handbook.” He didn’t provide any details, citing that it was a personnel matter, so he couldn’t, by law, talk about the specifics.
The teacher, identified by multiple sources as seventh-grade science teacher Ricky Boone, had been a teacher at NEJMS for eight years.
Employees who are dismissed have 10 days to appeal the decision, Parker said.
“We’re following procedures,” he said.
The information of the case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, Parker said.
DA Tony Buckley said that after a “cursory glance” of the material he was provided, it didn’t appear that a felony was committed but that a school-rules violation had occurred.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident said that Boone popped a girl on the rear end with his hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.