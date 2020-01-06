Sheriff ready to roll after finding keys left on desks, no talks with ousted Hodge
•
By Mark Thornton
New Sheriff Joe Berlin and some of his top team members met at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Training Center at midnight Monday, then did a walk-through at the sheriff’s office.
“We’re ready to get up and going and do our job,” Berlin said. “I made a promise that we were going to be proactive, and that’s just what we’re going to do.”
The JCSD has been working with a skeleton crew for the last several weeks, with only two or three deputies per shift, Berlin said. He’s upping that to four immediately with plans to put five on the road at a time. That will help with the fatigue that the deputies who stayed on the force are feeling, he said.
“They’ve been run, run, running and they’re worn out,” Berlin said. “Having more per shift will help alleviate some of the problems.”
He’s also making some changes in the budget to give them a little more money.
“We’re saving some money on some salaries, so everyone is getting a little raise,” he said.
The department is fully staffed, he said, and the Narcotics Division was at full force Monday, ready to roll. Berlin said he was ready to go to the communities where people are complaining about methamphetamine and heroin “running rampant.” That, in turn, will help get burglaries under control, he added.
“If you’re doing wrong, we’re going to get you,” Berlin said. “We’re going to the problem. With the team we’ve got, they’re not going to know what happened to them.”
At his first Board of Supervisors meeting, Berlin was allocated his second-quarter budget of $1,481,968. Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said that outgoing Sheriff Alex Hodge stayed within budget in the first quarter, but he warned that medical expenses at the jail were already at $47,000 — only $100,000 is budgeted for the fiscal year.
Auxiliary Deputy Donnie Scoggin, who is also a nurse practitioner and state representative, comes to the jail twice a week to treat sick inmates plus there’s a nurse on staff.
The Mississippi Association of Supervisors has a program that can save the county costs, new Supervisor Travares Comegys said. New board President Johnny Burnett said the program can save $2,000 to $3,000 per month, but Hodge didn’t want it because he said it was “not feasible,” Burnett said. “But that’s in the past. We’re looking forward now.”
Funds will have to be spent on the juvenile detention facility to bring it up to state certification, Berlin told the board.
“There need to be two female detention officers per shift and the tables need rounded corners,” he said.
Berlin announced a few of his top staff members, including Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. Both had been with the Laurel Police Department for more than 20 years. Capt. Scott Sims of the JCSD will be over the Patrol Division and Capt. Vince Williams, formerly of the LPD, will be over the Narcotics/Investigative Divisions. Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD will be in charge of investigations and Sgt. Jake Driskell is coming from the LPD to run the Narcotics Division.
Berlin said he is glad to have some people from the previous administration to stay on with him. Hodge was not there when he took over. Keys were left on the desks of offices.
“I’ve had no contact with him since the election,” Berlin said. “He should have had the decency to contact me before I took over, but that’s OK. It’s all in God’s control.”
In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I am going to give you my very best and hope that you are pleased with me being your Sheriff. To the Deputies and Correction officers that have stuck it out and hung around with very minimum help, I can’t thank you enough. It takes much hard work and dedication to Jones County to not give up. I am thankful for the team that we have and happy to have by my side. We will have a JCSO Facebook page running soon … Please say a prayer for us and pray for a hedge of protection over our department and every other department in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.