George Carmichael is a city councilman, not your mama. He made that clear when he revived a popular public service announcement and introduced his own local cleanup crew at the Laurel City Council meeting on Tuesday evening.
Carmichael kicked off the Ward 4 Holiday Cleanup Day, set for Saturday, Nov. 20, with proclamations to honor those he had put in charge of the endeavor.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in the city,” he said. “People from all over the country are coming here.”
Yet, too many residents have debris and junk cars in the yards and toss trash on the roadsides … “and when you pick it up, it’s back the next day,” he said.
“Laurel, we’ve got to do better.”
He reminded his fellow council members and others at the meeting about an ad campaign featuring former first lady Pat Fordice in which she told litterbugs, “I’m not your mama,” and made them go back to pick up their own trash.
“It just bothers me … and I take it seriously,” Carmichael said of litter.
Phyllis Snowden will serve as chairwoman of the cleanup crew while Anthony and Karen Howard will be the co-chairs, Laurel High student Micah Hill is in charge of organizing the youth and Douglas Lang is in charge of getting together refreshments for the volunteers. Carmichael presented proclamations of appreciation to all of them for their service.
Clean neighborhoods are “indicative of good citizenship and project a positive image” and “are an essential element of good emotional and physical health” and create a “wholesome environment in which children can grow up,” it read in part.
Clean neighborhoods can also be a deterrent to crime, Carmichael said, because that sends a message that residents who live there care about their community.
The collaboration between the residents of Ward 4, Laurel High School and Americorps will commence today (Thursday) and continue each weekend through the big day, Nov. 20, which was designated by proclamation as “Ward 4 Holiday Cleanup Day.”
He challenged residents outside Ward 4 to organize similar efforts in their neighborhoods.
Council President Tony Thaxton commended the efforts of Carmichael and his crew, as did Mayor Johnny Magee.
“It’s a great thing,” said Magee, who has expressed his frustration over litter and unclean property in the city many times. “After they do it, they’re going to have to do it again, though. It’s going to take the work of everyone to live up to the name ‘The City Beautiful.’”
The proclamation expressed gratefulness to Carmichael and his crew for “their leadership in neighborhood involvement” and concluded with this challenge: “(We) hereby call on all citizens to join us in recognizing the important work undertaken by Ward 4 Holiday Cleanup crew and in following the example set by this outstanding group.”
