Bay Springs-based TEC has broken ground on a project in Scott County.
The project will extend gigabit-speed internet coverage by an estimated 46 miles, providing connectivity to more than 550 residential and business customers. TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction held in November of 2020, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States.
